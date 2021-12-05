Canada-based Afropop singer and songwriter, Abdullah Abubakre aka Ayola has debuted with Conversations Till Dawn, his first studio album.

Songs on the nine-track album, which the singer dropped on Friday November 26, 2021, include Intro (Time), Crazy, Mabaelo, Conversation, Sare Tobon, Interlude (It’ll be over now), Let It Be Known, Home (Reimagined), and Dawn.

According to Ayola, “Conversations Till Dawn embodies the everyday life relationship between people, the ups and downs of love and the balance between social interactions, all events happening till dawn.”

In producing the album, Ayola employed the services of award-winning producers like Killashay, Caicer, Tom Pierard, Retrodash, Beststrings, Venus and Danny. Additional vocal were provided by Tehilla Henry, Wojtek, and Lesperado; horns by Fabian and guitars by Hamilton Belk, Fintan; while engineering was handled by Furkan Gulus. The album was mixed and mastered by Alfa Ojini, Mike Wegmüller, Adie Hardy, and Jean-Michel Bachelet-Gouacide.

Conversations Till Dawn is a follow-up to Ayola’s debut cinematic EP, Scum, an Afrosoul sanctuary of emotional wisdom and a frank approach to modern relationship drama.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, Ayola said: “I found myself writing songs and telling interwoven stories in them, the initial album title was in fact supposed to be ‘Tales’, but some songs that inspired the title did not make it to the album. To record them, most difficult would probably be Dawn, I needed to keep the chilled emotion on ‘Dawn’ since it was early morning on the project and the ending, and no one shouts at dawn, so keeping that sober emotion meant, I sorta had to compromise my singing a little in a fun way.”

