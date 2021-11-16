From Fred Itua, Abuja

Prominent businessman and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful Mr Moses Ayom has described the death of Sani Dangote as a painful blow to the business community and a huge loss to the country.

In a condolence message to Alhaji Aliko Dangote who is the elder brother to the deceased, Mr Ayom extolled the virtues of the corporate giant, saying his leadership in knitting together interests in diversifying the Nigerian economy will be sorely missed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He paid tribute to the late Vice President of the Dangote Group and urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived an impactful and supportive life as evidenced in his role in the growth of the largest business conglomerate in Africa.

Ayom also prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and urged the family to strengthen its faith in God who gives and takes life.

Sani died on Sunday after a brief illness in the United States. Sani Dangote was the group vice president of Dangote Industries Limited before his death. He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club.

Sani was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria and President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association (FERSAN).

He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

Disclosing his death in a statement on Sunday, the Dangote Group said: ‘INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN! It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November 2021.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .