The first edition of Senforce Insurance Brokers Tennis Masters ended at the weekend at the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos with the top seeds losing the titles.

Top seeded Emeka Azinge lost in the semis just as number two seed, Sesan Dada was beaten in the final of the Mens Single Group B match.

Number three seed, Bola Ayorinde put up an amazing performance to beat Dada in straight sets of 6/3, 6/4 at the main court of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

In the Group A Men’s final, Nishant Abbi also was too good for Ezomo Imoukhuede as he won 6/3, 6/3 to emerge group champion.

It was a fun-filled final for the elated club members as they cheered the finalists during the two matches that were highly competitive and interesting.

The chairman of the tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, said he was happy with the overall standard of the competition.

Okubena showered praises on the sponsors and urged other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the elite club.

He said: “This has been an amazing year for us at the tennis section and we are not done just yet. We thank our new sponsors and believe all the events staged this year will also come up in 2020 with other new ones joining.”