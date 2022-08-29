WIFE of the General Overseer/founder of World Evangelism Incorporated (WEBIC), Prophetess Mercy Ayorinde, has taken a swipe at the behaviour of some Christians, who she said were neither cold or hot.

Prophetess Ayorinde, who spoke to journalists in Lagos where she shared her encounter with God said many Christians do not practise what they preach.

She also spoke on the economy and the general elections coming up in 2023.

According to her, she was a guest at the just-concluded Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

“Immediately after the Holy Communion at 3:58am, God told me He isn’t happy with the attitude of some Christians the way they worship Him. Tell my children I am not happy with their hypocrisy.”