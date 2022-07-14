It has been asserted often times that life is the best teacher. Transversing through it brings so many experiences, some of which prepare us for the journey ahead.

Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, also referred to as Ayrubber and TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, has a very interesting, yet long journey to the top.

Ayrubber was a broadcaster, on-air personality, voiceover artist and talent manager, with immense talent. He graced the microphone and camera with his gift for several years. If you were looking for someone born into his craft, it was him. He was loved for what makes him different.

“My major discipline is journalism, especially radio and TV. I have actually worked with KADUTO. This is an international TV station that reports African entertainment and lifestyle news. I have also worked with NIGEZIE TV for a few voices over works, so also was Lagos Africa radio 96.1 FM,” he said in an interview with the media.

“I must confess, news reporting has always been a fun experience, especially when you see yourself as someone people come to for information, trends and what is actually happening in the industry. It’s just really an amazing opportunity to be in the journalism place because I have actually learnt a lot, met a lot of people and connected to a whole lot of people in high and low places.

“Opportunities abound in this kind of job we are doing, the experience has been really amazing and I’m trying to grow myself more and be better”, added Ayrubber.

Certainly, the opportunity came and he had been preparing himself for such an occasion for several years. Ayrubber possesses a limitless mentality and that played out in his emergence as a top TikTok official in nigeria.

Adedoyin’s creative persona, which was behind his success in the media, was scouted and recruited to further deepen the penetration of TikTok; arguably the the fastest growing social media platform in the word.

One notable thing about Ayrubber is his large heart towards the less privileged in the society. He has literary dedicated his lifetime to humanity, particularly orphans and motherless babies homes; those the society has totally turned blind and deaf to their plights and struggles.

He recently visited Ghana as TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, and the charitable fellow was given nothing short of a royal and celebrity welcome; a welcome he so much deserved for all he has done.