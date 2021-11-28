The incoming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has cleared the air around the rumoured probe of the past administrations of the party.

A statement from Dr Iyorchia Ayu media office in Abuja explained that it had become necessary to properly situate the statement credited to the incoming national chairman within a factual context, insisting that a miscommunication is being propagated.

According to the statement, “the attention of the media office of the incoming National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has been drawn to numerous headlines in the dailies. “They reported Dr Ayu as saying the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will probe past administrations of the party.

“Ayu maintains what he said during the presentation of the communique to the media that: ‘he has not seen the books of the party or received any handover notes, and so cannot make any authoritative comment on any allegations’.

“Dr Ayu works with facts; not hearsay. The general public should ignore any reports to the contrary.”

