By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The in-coming National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has cleared the air around the rumoured probe of the past administrations of the party.

A statement from Dr Iyorchia Ayu Media Office, Abuja, explained that it had become necessary to properly situate the statements credited to the in-coming national chairman within a factual context, insisting that a miscommunication is being propagated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to the statement, “the attention of the Media Office of the incoming National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has been drawn to numerous headlines in the dailies.

“They reported Dr. Ayu as saying the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will probe past administrations of the party.

“Ayu maintains what he said during the presentation of the communiqué to the media that: ‘He has not seen the books of the party or received any handover notes, and so cannot make any authoritative comment on any allegations.

“Dr. Ayu works with facts; not hearsay. The general public should ignore any reports to the contrary,” the statement concluded

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .