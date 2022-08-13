From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has described Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as a strong party man.

Ayu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Simon Imobo-Tswam, commended Wike for promptly disowning a suit purportedly filed against the party and its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The PDP chairman accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly trying to create discord in the opposition party.

According to him, “ Gov. Nyesom Wike never took the party to court. It is the APC that did it. The first name in the case is a coordinator of the presidential candidate of the APC.

“We know very well that they don’t believe they can win any election. They have decided to divide you. But don’t let any APC manipulation divide you. They are the ones sponsoring false stories of crisis in PDP. PDP has no crisis. It is a united party.

“Anyone who thinks they can come and brew crises here is deceiving himself. They should wait for us till next year. In February, we will show them that they are the ones with crises.

Wike is a strong party man. And I am happy that he came out immediately to deny that he took the party to court. And very soon, the truth will be revealed because it’s a criminal thing.”