From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as a man with no electoral value.

The opposition parties in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said Ayu’s continued stay in office is a provocative and fuelling crisis in PDP.

Ugochinyere who’s also the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo state said Ayu has refused to resign due to personal gains.

He implored the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to sack Ayu in order to unify the PDP ahead of the 2023 polls.

Ugochinyere said: “Ayu is escalating the crisis rocking the opposition party. His continued stay in office is creating more disunity and if care is not taken, it might sink the party. We urge the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to prevail on Ayu to resign as earlier agreed, in order to bring an end to the PDP crisis.

“The crisis rocking our beloved party is taking a turn for the worse as the day goes by. This problem would have been solved if Ayu resigned as he promised shortly after the primary elections. It’s worrisome that our great party is going through this rough patch just because one selfish individual who’s eager to hold onto power has refused to do the right thing. PDP for decades has never experienced this type of disunity.

“This crisis and AYU’S continued stay in office shows that he’s selfish, and doesn’t have empathy. Over the months you heard about his bribery and corrupt activities he carried out aided by the party’s National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu.

“This shows you that he’s in that seat for personal gains. Ayu doesn’t care about the PDP or the party’s problems. If he had a conscience with barely forty days to the election he will resign and put an end to these problems.”