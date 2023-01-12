From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, commissioned the multi million naira Ogheye ultra-modern floating market built by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in a riverine community in the state.

The project located in an Itsekiri enclave is one of the several projects built by Governor Okowa who is the PDP vice presidential candidate in the riverine communities of the state.

Other projects commissioned include, Odokun secondary school blocks of classrooms, hostel accommodations and dinning hall, 3 Kilometer pedestrian road linking Oboghoro to Ogheye Dimigun and a pedestrian bridge crossing the Jorojoro creek, Ogheye Dimigun.

Personalities who graced the occasion include the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, former governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, deputy governor Kingsley Otuaro (Esq.), governorship candidate of the PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, national and State Assembly members, commissioners, local Government Chairmen led by Smart Yomi Asekutu, royal fathers, religious leaders and other dignitaries.