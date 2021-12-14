From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call to the acting Och’Idoma, Engr George Edeh in his Palace in Otukpo, the ancestral home of the Idoma nation.

Speaking during the visit, Ayu told the acting Och’Idoma that he was in his Palace to formally inform him of his election as National Chairman of the biggest political party in West Africa and to seek royal blessings.

He condoled the acting Och’Idoma and the entire Idoma nation over the hunting expedition embarked upon by the former Och’Idoma, Dr Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, and prayed that the blessings he left behind would continue to abide in the Palace.

Ahi further state that having been elected as Chairman of an opposition party in the country, he has the herculean task of regrouping all leaders of the party in order to strategically position it to wrestle power from the APC and make life better for Nigerians.

Dr Ayu lauded Governor Samuel Ortom, describing him as “the Commander in Chief of the Allied Forces that led his team to victory,” stressing that all Benue sons worked as a team and expressed the hope that they will continue in that manner to bring more goodies to Benue.

In his response, the Acting Och’Idoma, HRM, Engr George Edeh congratulated Ayu on his victory as National Chairman of the PDP, saying leadership comes from God and prayed He gives him the wisdom to succeed.

The Acting Och’Idoma however advised the PDP National Chairman to lead with the fear of God even as he assured him of the blessings of the Idoma Area Traditional Council.

On his part, Governor Ortom, pledged the support of his administration to the traditional institution and for the emergence of a successor to the Och’Idoma who had gone on hunting expedition.

Those who were present at the event include former Senate President, Senator David Mark, Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu, Senator Abba Moro and Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly,Titus Uba among others.

