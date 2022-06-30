The main opposition party has dismissed the purported suspension of Senator Ayu as its national chairman as unfounded.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said reports that Ayu had been suspended was the handiwork of mischievous persons out to destabilise the party.

This is as indication emerged that some leaders, who were against Ayu’s continued leadership were set to move against him. A source at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja, told Daily Sun that the aggrieved party leaders, which include members of the National Executive Committee ( NEC) were crossed with the national chairman over the handling of the process leading to the emergence of Okowa as vice presidential candidate.

The aggrieved party leaders, it was gathered, are insisting that since Atiku from the North has emerged emerged, Ayu must vacate office immediately to enable someone from the South emerge as national chairman.

A statement yesterday insisted that the PDP and the NWC were united and Sen. Dr. Ayu remains the national chairman.

“For clarity, our National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu is on a short vacation outside of the country and he officially transmitted power to the Deputy National Chairman (North), His Excellency Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, to perform his duties in acting capacity, pending his return, in line with the provision of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended). It is instructive to state that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was duly informed on the absence of our National Chairman and that Amb. Damagun will be performing the duties of the National Chairman in Acting Capacity pending Sen. Dr. Ayu’s return.

Similarly, Ayu, in a statement by Special Assistant on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said he is on vacation and would resume office on July 6.