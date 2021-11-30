From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Incoming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has stressed the need for a stronger coalition by opposition political parties to rescue the country from alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Ayu stated this when he received a delegation of opposition parties led by the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his residence, yesterday, in Abuja.

Ayu said the APC administration, apart from failing to keep its campaign promises to secure the country among others, has allegedly ruined the country’s economy.

According to him, things are so bad in the country to the extent that the currency of Somalia, which is adjudged a failed state, is stronger than the naira.

“What is it that APC as a government has done wrong for example? They are destroying the quality of life of this country; dividing our people by nepotism. They are borrowing money heavily decreasing the lives of Nigerians and generations to come will be paying off those debts.

“They are not investing that money into any productive venture. There is serious Insecurity in the country. Nigeria has become the poverty headquarters.

“Things have gone wrong and it is the responsibility of every political party to point them out and provide alternative ways of tackling them. And I believe if we join hands together we will change this country to be better.

“I urge all of you to strengthen Nigeria so that more voices will be speaking about that it shouldn’t just be PDP. We are a multi party democracy, so all of you have a responsibility to articulate those issues that are affecting our people.

“You have the duty to educate Nigerians that eight more years of this government will cause complete disaster for the country. It will lead to the breakup of this country and everything should be done to educate Nigerian to democratically remove this government because they are the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria today at every level,” Ayu said.

Ugochinyere congratulated Ayu on his election as PDP chairman and expressed hopes that his emergence would reposition the opposition coalition in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

“We believe that once you are sworn-in, you will help to rebuild the coalition to make it more stronger this time around so that together, all of us can work and ensure the country gets the kind of leadership it deserve in 2023,” he said

