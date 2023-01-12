From Fred Itua, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has described as unforgivable the decision of the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to challenge the victory of Ideato South House of Assembly candidate, Chris Ogbu, at the Supreme Court.

Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in a statement, said Ayu’s case at the Supreme Court to void Ogbu’s victory will consume him and his evil quest for unnecessary revenge.

According to him, Ayu’s move is provocative, and unforgivable with consequences.

The statement reads: “Ayu is fond of plotting against party’s candidates opposing him, to lose the forthcoming elections. He’s trying to get petty revenge at Ogbu for challenging his continued illegal stay in office.

“Ogbu did nothing to him, he’s the valid winner and candidate of Imo House of Assembly Ideato South Constituency, who dragged Ayu to Court for abuse of office and corruption and now Ayu has joined suit challenging his election and seeking Ogbu should be removed.

“It’s not his first time doing this, he’s fond of plotting against the party’s candidates opposing him to lose the forthcoming election. This abuse of power by Ayu must be stopped and I vow that he will not be PDP national chairman before the general elections, he must resign or be sacked.

“He should know that his evil actions have consequences. This is totally unforgivable and his quest for petty revenge will definitely consume him.”