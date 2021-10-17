From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, stated that the emergence of former Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has brought hope to all Nigerians. “I can assure you that Nigerians now have hope with the emergence of Ayu as national chairman because internal democracy must be entrenched, discipline and party rules and regulations will be observed like Ayu said,” Ortom hopes.

The governor who stated this at the Makurdi Airport on his arrival from Abuja said that with the emergence of the chairmanship candidate of the the party, all is now set for the party’s convention which is billed to hold on October 30, this year. “The chairmanship was the most difficult aspect of getting somebody emerge. If we are able to do that. We have also encouraged the other zones that various positions are zoned to to work very hard and especially arrive at a consensus to have candidates of our party and it would just be a work over. “Fulfilling all righteousness, we will still have to vote anyways, but it won’t be contentious again. And on that day, we will all go there and endorse them instead of voting for each of the persons.

That is what we desire,” he said. Ortom, however, noted that where some aspirants insist on going into primaries, the party will have no choice other than to go into primaries as a party that believes in democracy. The governor congratulated the leadership of the PDP in Nigeria, the Benue PDP and the Benue people for ensuring that their own son got the chairmanship slot of the party.

