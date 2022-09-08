From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The fate of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, is precariously hanging in the balance as National Executive Committee (NEC) holds a crucial meeting today in Abuja.

The meeting coming amidst rising tension is expected to discuss issues relating to the composition of the presidential campaign council and appraise the state of affairs in the party.

Similarly, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) is also scheduled to meet earlier today, before the NEC meeting.

A source close to the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, confirmed to journalists, yesterday that he has offered to resign his position in the interest of peace. “He told some of us, even though we appealed to him to be patient.”

Daily Sun gathered that NEC is likely to take a decision on the agitation for replacement of Ayu to create a North/South balance since the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the BoT chairman are from the North.

The PDP has been embroiled in crisis in the aftermath of the election of Atiku and nomination his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, with supporters of Governor Wike insisting on Ayu’s sack as national chairman.

The crisis which has polarised different organs of party, including the National Working Committee (NWC), Governors Forum, NEC and BoT has stalled activities in the party. A NEC meeting convened early last month was called off over fears that aggrieved party leaders would move against Ayu. NEC consisting of serving and former governors, principal officers of the National Assembly, members of the NWC, members of the BoT among others, is the second highest organ of the opposition party. It is the only party organ that can take decision on removal of the national chairman after the national convention.

Ahead of today’s NEC and BoT meetings, the PDP leaders, across the two divides were engaged in marathon in different parts of Abuja, yesterday, apparently to fine-tune their positions.

Also the NWC and the National Caucus held a crucial meetings yesterday. Inside sources said some members of the NWC allegedly expressed lack of confidence in Ayu’s continued leadership.

Daily Sun gathered that prior to the NWC meeting, about 15 PDP national officials opposed to Ayu had met on Tuesday night, in the residence of one of the NWC members and resolved to move a motion for vote of confidence on the national chairman.

Apart from the NWC members, no fewer than six governors, including Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde of Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo states respectively, are pushing for Ayu’s ouster.

Regardless, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, told journalists that the issue of Ayu’s resignation was not discussed at yesterday’s NWC meeting. According to him, the NWC only discussed issues relating to the structure of the Presidential Campaign Council and reconciliation in some states chapters.

Those in attendance at the national caucus meeting, as at press time, included Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bayelsa governor, Diri Douye and Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed.

Also in attendance were former vice president, Namadi Sambo, Atiku, Chief Bode George; former minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri, former PDP national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Philip Shuaibu and Benson Abuonu, deputy governors of Edo and Benue states respectively

The meeting was also attended by Senator Jibrin, BoT Secretary, Senator Adolphus Wabara amongst others.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, were absent, yesterday, as Atiku met 2023 PDP presidential aspirants.

Also absent were Governor Tambuwal; his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

However, the meeting, which held at the Asokoro Abuja residence of the PDP candidate was attended By Dele Momodu, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Tari Oliver, Charles Ugwu and Kalu Chikwendu.