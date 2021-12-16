From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

What does the future hold for Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu?

Ayu, who assumed office last Friday as the new leader of the opposition party, alongside 20 other national officers of the PDP, was elected at the party’s national convention on October 30, in Abuja.

For PDP leaders, the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) christened the “rescue team” effectively kick-started its journey to the 2023 general elections, and its quest to take over government from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party.

The PDP had suffered a humiliating defeat, in the 2015 general elections, where it lost control of the presidency, its majority status in the National Assembly, as well as majority of the governorship seats.

Efforts by the PDP to regain power in 2019 had been unsuccessful, as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar lost the poll to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Therefore, for leaders and supporters of the opposition party, the 2023 general elections present a golden opportunity for the PDP to regain power.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said the citizens are yearning for the return of the PDP in 2023, as the APC has allegedly mismanaged the country.

Fintiri, who was the chairman of the PDP Convention Committee, while declaring the convention open, had noted that the opposition party owe the country a duty to rise to the challenge of the moment.

“That Nigeria is better by far with PDP in power is not in doubt. That the people relish on those golden moments when the PDP held sway at the center is not in doubt. That citizens are yearning for the return of PDP at the center as the 2023 elections draw nearer, is equally not in doubt. We therefore have a duty not to disappoint our teaming supporters.

“We have to save Nigeria. If we could force the country out of the clutches of the military, we can do this one huge task – push the people who don’t know the true definition of good governance and national co-existence out of power. This is a Nigeria rescue mission. This is the role PDP was invented to play,” the Adamawa governor stated.

Fintiri added: “2021 National Convention, presents a starting point for the Nigeria rescue mission.”

Expectedly, Ayu, after his inauguration last week reiterated the opposition party’s resolve to the push the APC out of power. He said the PDP has learnt from its past mistakes and is back to rebuild the country.

The third republic President of the Senate noted that the major preoccupation of the present NWC would be to return the PDP to the people and reinvigorate it to win the next general elections.

According to him, “our task at this auspicious moment is to return the party to the people. But to do that, the party needs to be reinvigorated, reinvented and repositioned. We are not unmindful of our missed steps and actions in the past, but we have learnt our lessons, both in government and in opposition…

“I stand here to assure you that PDP is back to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria.

“To the APC, we, once again, renew our quit notice on you. Begin to prepare your handover notes.”

However, pundits say beyond rhetorics, the task ahead of new PDP NWC is daunting, as it requires a great deal of work to lead the opposition party to victory in 2023.

Even the national chairman agrees it is not going to be a walk in the park. Ayu, while speaking at a valedictory session, for immediate past NWC, in Abuja, last week, said the journey ahead of the opposition party is going to be tough.

He said: “the journey ahead is going to be turbulent and rough. Many people have attributed to me all sorts of capabilities. I’m sorry I am not Jesus Christ, neither am I Prophet Mohammed; I am only a team leader who believes firmly that to run a big political party of this nature, you must work with everybody.”

Nevertheless, he said the anticipated turbulence not withstanding, the PDP will win the 2023 polls, working as team.

The immediate past National Organizing Secretary(NOS) of the party, Austin Akobundu, thinks so too. Akonbundu told Daily Sun in an interview that the current state of affairs in the country, under the APC, as well as the support of the electorate will help PDP win the 2023 polls.

“Look at the country today and tell me what the APC has to offer. Look at the last election, did we not win? Things have gone so bad in the country and Nigerians are fed up with the APC.

“Besides, the maladministration of the APC, our party is engaging and reengaging to ensure that we get it right and it is clear that Nigerians are with us. So clearly, the PDP will win. We are already working on strategies to ensure that our votes count,” he stated.

Regardless, analysts say the PDP leadership must first of all resolve its internal contradictions, including issues raised by the outcome of its last national convention, and pockets of crises in some state chapters, to give fillip to its quest to “ rescue” the country.

Presently, no fewer than 9 state chapters of the PDP, as well as the North West chapter, are currently enmeshed in one form of crises or the other.They include: Edo, Anambra, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Niger, Kebbi and Kano states.

In Edo, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki is locked in a supremacy tussle with the PDP national vice chairman, Dan Orbih for the control of party structure in the state.

In Ekiti State, party members are divided between the former governor, Ayo Fayose and his former deputy, Senator Biodun Olujimi. While in Kano, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso is squared up against former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali over the control of the structure of the party in the state.

Similarly, in Niger State, the former governor, Babangida Aliyu is up against the immediate past PDP national financial secretary, Abdulahi Mai-Basira

In Lagos, the PDP is torn between Chief Olabode George and Deji Doherty. While in Oyo State, the opposition is factionalised between Governor Seyi Makinde and former leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

In Anambra, Osun and Kebbi chapters of the opposition party, what exist is a peace of the graveyard as the PDP chieftains battle for the soul of the party.

Besides, the intrigues, power play and horse trading that led to the emergence of the new NWC may excercabate the schisms in the PDP, especially at the zonal levels. Besides, it has left many PDP leaders, whose ego were bruised disenchanted.

The outcome of the last convention, indicates that the PDP governors have effectively taken over the control of the party structure, albeit to the chagrin of other stakeholders.

Recall that immediately the PDP governors decided on the zoning of party offices, the governors were given a free hand to decide who filled the NWC seat ceded to their respective geo-political zones and micro-zoned to their states.

For instance, after the chairmanship seat was zoned to the North, some leaders of the party had made spirited efforts to draft former Senate President, David Mark, into the contest. However, the governors were not comfortable with Mark.

Consequently, they drafted Ayu into the contest through the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom. The former was to latter emerge as the consensus candidate of the North for the chairmanship seat.

In their determination to ensure that the preferred aspirants emerge, the governors wittingly shut out several eligible aspirants from contesting at the last PDP convention, by championing for a consensus for all the elective positions, except for the two deputy national chairmen.

In the case of the deputy national chairman (North), former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Inna Ciroma had refused entreaties to withdraw from the contest, while efforts to reach a consensus between former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Taofeek Arapaja also failed. Arapaja is the candidate of the Osun governor, Seyi Makinde.

Eventually, Arapaja trounced Oyinlola in the contest for deputy national chairman ( South), just as Ciroma lost her bid to serve as deputy national chairman (North).

The governors, it was gathered, used the convention as avenue to send a strong message to presidential hopeful in the party that they are fully in charge and would determine the 2023 presidential candidate.

Presently, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states are known to be nursing presidential ambitions.

Apart from the two governors, others eyeing the PDP 2023 presidential ticket are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Also interested in the PDP presidential ticket are former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and former President of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

Therefore, pundits say whether or not the new NWC succeeds in leading the PDP to victory in 2023 will depend on several factors including its ability to put its house in order by resolving internal crisis, pacifying aggrieved members, as well as ensuring level playing fields for aspirants in the nomination of candidates for the next general elections.

The PDP national chairman is apparently not oblivious of this. The opposition leader during a recent retreat for the newly elected national officers had noted that “Nigerians are not going to vote for us just because we had done well before. People do not vote for the past but for the present and the future.”

According to him, “we must start with putting our own house in order. We are a big tent, indeed a big umbrella. Yes, within the party, we have different tendencies, world views and lived experiences. But our overriding interest should be Nigeria…

“Let us put behind us the quarrels of yesteryears. Let us not fight yesterday’s wars but instead recognize the APC as the real obstacle and danger to Nigeria’s progress as a developed, united and forward-looking country.”

No doubt, Ayu has promised to entrench internal democracy in the PDP and reconcile aggrieved party members in the run-up to the 2023 polls. However, how far the opposition party can go in its “rescue mission”, would depend on the ability of the new leadership to walk the talk.