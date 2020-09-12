Victorial Azarenka has set up US Open final showdown with Naomi Osaka. Azarenka got the better of old foe Serena Williams to reach her first grand slam final for seven years.
Williams looked supreme in the first set as a US Open final rematch against Naomi Osaka beckoned but Azarenka fought back superbly to win 1-6 6-3 6-3.
Williams was not helped by a jarred ankle early in the deciding set that required heavy strapping and her quest to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam singles titles goes on.
Instead it is two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka who will face Osaka in a quite remarkable story of resurgence.
Naomi Osaka won a power battle against Jennifer Brady to march back into the US Open final.
