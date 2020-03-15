Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd) has revealed how former national security adviser, late General Owoeye Andrew Azazi, brought him into politics in 2012.

Jonah, who had just retired from the Nigerian Navy, had been picked as the running mate to the then People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Henry Seriake Dickson.

Jonah served as Deputy Governor former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for eight years until their tenure ended on February.

The immediate past deputy governor, speaking at a thanksgiving service at St Lukes Anglican Church, Nembe, revealed that he was persuaded by the Late Gen Owoeye Azazi to enter politics.

According to him, he has never regretted his decision and thanked God and the people of Bayelsa State for granting him the opportunity to serve.

He also expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for him to serve Bayelsa State successfully for eight years as Deputy Governor.

He also expressed gratitude for his survival, given the health challenges he faced at the twilight of his service as deputy governor, saying he had fallen seriously sick and almost died but that God in had delivered and healed him.

The former deputy governor advised the people of Nembe Kingdom to learn how to forgive and accommodate one another so as to live in peace.

Speaking at the reception, Hon Fred Agbedi, a House of Representatives member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, who chaired the occasion, commended Rear Admiral Jonah as the first deputy governor to serve a full two-terms of eight years in office

According to him, it was the humility and loyalty of Admiral Jonah that made it possible for him to serve for an unbroken eight years as deputy governor, adding that it was a feat worthy of emulation by other politicians.