Super Eagles midfielder, Ramon Azeez, has received plaudits for his star performance for Granada in their 1-0 victory over Osasuna in a Spanish league fixture on Friday.

Azeez, who replaced Roberto Soldado in the 59th minute in the tough La Liga tie at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes made his presence count as Granada claimed the full points on offer.

The former Golden Eaglets captain was a late sub in the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against the Samba Boys of Brazil during their international friendly match in Singapore, on October 13.

With Friday’s result, Granada now have 17 points on the LaLiga log from eight league games, so far, and have managed five clean sheets as well.

Reacting on Azeez’s performance during the post-match analysis on La Liga TV, Tim Lee was full of praises for the Nigerian international whose contribution as a defensive midfielder help his side his side protect their advantage.

“The substitution made by Diego Martinez were spot on. Ramon Azeez provided energy, provided stability. They pressed well denying Osasuna any chances of scoring. “Azeez’s passes were incisive as well. He had a good game,” Lee stressed.

The TV analysts applauded Azeez for his huge role in Granada’s fine run in the nine-week old 2019-2020 La Liga campaign.