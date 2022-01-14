Peter Ubiebi gave a very good account of himself but was still on the losing side when he battled Ayoola Ozen in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Azimuth Shipping Lines Limited Junior Tennis Championship in Lagos.

The 10-year-old was the cynosure of all eyes inside the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos, where the competition is taking place, as he hit three aces even though he lost the match in two straight (short) sets.

Ubiebi, son of Aces Tennis Academy Founder, Coach Abel, was cheered on during the match for how well he composed himself in spite of the loss.

“I just like the way he plays, he’s a very good player. He just needs to work on his temperament. For his age, he has a very good serve, and he has a really strong forehand” one of the spectators observed.

Ndidi Osaji, in the girls 12 & Under, was under pressure in her match against young Mofifunoluwa Atilola, but she came out tops after a final set tie.

She is now looking forward to her encounter against Benjamin Favour for a spot in the final of the competition.

The fourth edition of the competition which kicked off on Tuesday, 11 January, will climax on Saturday, 15 January, 2022.