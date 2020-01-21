Nathaniel Aluko and David Edwards both made a strong start in their quest for the boys12& under at the third Azimuth Shipping Lines Tennis Championship in Lagos.

The boys and girls U-12 category kick-started the week-long tourney and Edwards, the junior sibling of Nigeria’s youngster, Marylove Edwards, made a bright start, brushing Godwin Chibueze 4-0, 4-0, while Akiko showed great resilience fending off the challenge of Moyo Israel 5-4 (3), 4-1.

Among others who secured victory in the first round in the girls event are Favour Amaechi, Khadijat Muhammed, Peace Agbeje, Success Ogundeji and Esther Lucky.

Jont coordinator of the tournament, which would see top performers get trophies tennis equipment, medals alongside educational grants, Richard Inyang, expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the participants despite a large match schedule.

He said: “We anticipated a lot of matches based on the entries we got and we are delighted that there were no hitches and this was made possible by the cooperation of the coaches, who as well as the players who displayed great sportsmanship.”