Fourth runner-up at the July 26 governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Chris Azubogu, has rejected his enlistment into the campaign council of the party.

Azubogu, who currently represents Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, said that he was not consulted before he was nominated.

In a statement from his media office, the lawmaker said that his nomination to take charge of Ozigbo’s campaign in Anambra South Senatorial District as zonal director would clash with his legislative duties.

“Let it be known that Azubogu had no input in the said campaign council, not even in the said zone he was mentioned to be in charge.

“We wish to state that the quintessential lawmaker, otherwise called ‘Mr. Project’ is currently focusing on how to sustain efforts to bridge infrastructural gaps through strategic engagements with all levels of government, especially the Federal Government.

“Hence, he is seriously pursuing the completion of some of the following projects: Nnewi Industrial Park project, situated at Unubi/Akwaihedi/Uga; Oba/Amichi/Uga/Okigwe Road as well as pressing home the need for gas infrastructure and other key infrastructure that will help to stimulate growth.