Damiete Braide

Nollywood Media And Research Centre, a new information resource hub that is out to provide media-driven and in-depth research on Nollywood, Nigerian motion picture industry, its practitioners and various publics has been unveiled.

According to a statement issued in Lagos by its Founder and CEO, Azuh Amatus, NOMAREC serves as a rendezvous for journalists, filmmakers, professionals, scholars, researchers, film writers, students, entertainment enthusiasts, agencies and stakeholders within and outside Nigeria to access media-related and industry data on Nollywood, virtually.

Shedding more light on NOMAREC and the services offered at the first-of-its- kind media and research driven centre, Azuh, a leading and revered Nollywood journalist with over two decades experience, disclosed that it is a one-stop virtual shop for reliable media contents and information on Nollywood.

Azuh, a multiple-award-winning journalist said the aim is to use NOMAREC to create easy access for information flow and research on Nollywood and its stakeholders, while their mission is to use the media to provide basic information about Nollywood to those seeking to work, invest, collaborate and know more about the industry.

“We are equally proud of our core values, which are robust media contents, strong Nollywood background, reliable information and deep research,” Azuh who is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of leading online newspaper, Daylightng, he concluded.