By Chinenye Anuforo

The Publisher and Editor in Chief, ‘Yes International!’ Magazine, Azuh Arinze has unveiled two new books that feature success stories of high-profiled individuals and lessons from his journalism career.

Azuh Arinze announced the launch of his literary pieces titled, Success Is Not Served A La Carte and Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, at an exclusive virtual media event on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The first book, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, is an enlightening collection of one on one interview sessions with 30 high-profiled individuals in the country including; Christopher Kolade of Cadbury/LBS, Tony Ezenna of Orange Drugs, Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly, Steve Babaeko of X3M Ideas, popular footballers Kanu Nwankwo, Footballer and Austin Okocha, Film director, Tade Ogidan, veteran actors, Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie and Dele Odule, to name a few. The book explores the success stories of these individuals, and also provides key insights into their lives.

In the foreword written by the Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi, he described the book as a fascinating collection that would inspire and fire the imagination of its readers.

The second book, Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, chronicles the experiences of the author throughout his career. Through this book, Azuh Arinze allows readers to examine 20 years worth of journalistic experience in 60 captivating chapters. By flipping through the pages of this book, readers will see how the author earned his trademark and reputation as a quintessential interviewer and journalist with an eye for details. In the words of Rev Fr Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, of the University of Pennsylvania, USA, he described the book as “beautifully written, captivative, enchanting, engrossing and enriching.”

The book also highlights some of his encounters with the likes of Jim Ovia, Dele Momodu, Onyeka Onwenu, Tony Elumelu, Dora Akunyili Bianca Ojukwu, Olusegun Osoba, Rotimi Amaechi, Festus Keyamo, Gbenga Adeyinka and Julius Agwu amongst others.

In addition to the tales of his encounters with these top executives, the book also features a 16-paged all colour pullout with photographs of the author and some of the heavyweights he has interacted with over the years. They include Pastor E.A Adeboye, Aliko Dangote, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and many others.

Following the exclusive media unveil, the books will be available for pre-order on the Yes! Magazine website for just N2,500.

Speaking on the captivating nature of the books, the author, Azuh Arinze, said, “the two books are not only intriguing, but they also come with a money-back guarantee. If you buy them and don’t enjoy them, tell me and you will get a refund.”

On the experience writing both books, Azuh Arinze added, “Writing these two books has been a deeply personal experience as the process has allowed me the space to honestly reflect on a life-changing career that not only brought me my wife but taught me invaluable lessons.”

Azuh Arinze, who is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of ‘Yes International!’ served as the Editor of Encomium Weekly from 2003 to 2011. Prior to that, he had edited Reel Stars Magazine. He is also the proud publisher of three other books which are, Tested and Trusted Success Secrets of the Rich and Famous, and The CEO’s Bible volumes 1 and 2.