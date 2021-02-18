The death has been announced of renowned philanthropist, Mrs. Azuka Syllvia Anugwom (JP). She was aged 70 years.

The deceased, who ran a non-governmental organisation for widows and orphans, died on January 19, 2021, at Government Hospital, Owerri, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. BSC Anugwom, who worked as general manager at the Nigeria Airways, London office, nine children and 16 grandchildren.

Service of songs holds on Monday, February 23, 2021, by 4pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 2, Ikorodu Road, Mende, Maryland.

Sendoff for the deceased holds on Friday, February 26, 2021, by 9am, at her husband’s compound, Umuowa, Orlu LGA, Imo State. Interment follows immediately.