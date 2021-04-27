Hon. Azuka Okwuosa has continued to prove that he is the right man to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the Anambra State gubernatorial elections slated for November.

At an event held on Tuesday April 27 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and organized by the Anambra APC Patriots, Okwuosa distinguished himself as the perfect candidate to lead the party to victory in the coming Anambra elections.

Almost all the party aspirants including Sir Okwuosa, Dr. George Moghalu, Col. Arc. Geoff Onyejegbu (rtd), Dr Andy Ubah, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Chief Ben Etiaba FCA, Dr. Paul Orajiaka, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Comrade Maxwell Okoye presented themselves to speak to the APC guests.

With over 32 years of leadership experience within the state as well as the eastern region, Okwuosa reiterates that his vast understanding of the terrain and his first-hand contact with the grassroots set him apart from other aspirants within and outside the party.

At the event, which was largely attended by high profile party stakeholders like the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers Uche Ogah and Festus Keyamo SAN; APC former Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu; Senator Femi Ojodu; former APC National Organizing Secretary, Senator Izunaso; Senator Margery Okadigbo amongst several other distinguished nationalists, all the aspirants agreed to a free fair primaries.

They also committed themselves to rallying behind the emerging candidate to the point of victory.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo stressed that APC will need a worthy candidate that is acceptable to the voters and people of Anambra in November. He insisted that the party’s flag bearer be given the necessary support required to clinch victory.

“The people of Anambra need a candidate to trust and commit their votes to. A candidate with a track record of service and the capacity to uphold promises made. APC needs to make the right choice for the people of Anambra,” Osinbajo said.