A 19-year-old student has cut off his own penis and stabbed his mother while high on the party drug mephedrone.

Emergency services rushed to a house in Haywards Heath, West Sussex and apparently found the man hanging from a bedroom window with blood pouring from wounds to his groin.

Police confirmed they entered the house in the early hours of Sunday 29 December and found the 46-year-old mother, who had phoned 999. Both were rushed to hospital with what were described as life-threatening – and in the man’s case, self-inflicted – wounds.

As of Monday, mother and son were both said to be in a stable condition at the Royal Sussex County and University College London hospitals respectively.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, a source close to the family said of the 19-year-old: “He is normally a lovely lad and very bright. But unfortunately, he had started dabbling in drugs.

“He had come home from university for Christmas. It looks like he took mephedrone and completely flipped out attacking his mum and then himself.

“When the police arrived they found him hanging from a window and then discovered he had cut off his penis.”

Sussex Police’s Detective Inspector David Springett said: “At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but are keen to speak to anyone who might know anything about what happened.

“Officers are at the scene collecting evidence and speaking to residents about what they might know.” (Independent)