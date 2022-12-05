By Henry Uche

With the incessant sad cases of land dispute between individuals or groups against the other- which in most cases leads to court involvement and ‘out of court’ settlement in Lagos State, the Baale of Ora Kingdom, High Chief Peter Oriyomi Ogungbesan, in Eredo Mojoda LCDA, Epe Lagos State, is imploring the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to put more effort in enforcing the Lagos State Properties Protection Law, LSPPL, 2016.

The Baale made this call following series of accusations and counter- accusations by his community and his neighboring community (Odogbawojo) on alleged invasion by some men into a portion of land (Ora community land) situated between them.

At a press brief over the weekend in his palace, the Monarch said news had it that he deals (work) with land grabbers which is against the LSPPL, hence the need to set the record straight with documentary evidence for any interested person/s on the matter.

Presenting some legal documents among others to newsmen, the Monarch maintained that the claim by his neighboring community was all blatant lies, saying, “This community has been existing for over 400 years ago, and the first settlers of the community which is known to everyone in and out of Eredo Mojoda Epe of this state. To be plain, they’re lying. We share boundaries with Odo-ragushin, Odo-shiwola and Odo-ayan. We have all the documents to prove that the land in question belongs to us. We’re not ‘Ajagun gbale’ (Land grabbers).

“Some time ago, our former governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, appointed a panel of enquiry over this matter, and recommendations were given and approved. The documents are here.

“Abubakar Maiyaki is my client. He bought land from me, and want to develop it, they went there and started shouting ‘Ajagun gbale, Ajagun gbale’. I sent eight (8) of my men to go and see what was happening there, the next news I heard was that the men I sent have been arrested by the police and taken to Noforija Police Station.

“Those boys arrested are my family members, they live here and do their businesses here, they can’t live in a community and be practice land grabbing. It’s ‘a set up’. I know it’s the activities of some deceitful disgruntled elements in the town. Maiyaki is not a land grabber”

His Royal Highness affirmed that the newly installed Monarch of Odogbawojo, HRM, Oba Marufdeen Adelani Adeniyi, would reason with him for a lasting solution to the issue in controversy.

He warned Mr. Saheed Misadioluwa, aka- Ibile and Mr. Yemi Bomelin, to steer clear from formeting trouble in the Ora Kingdom, saying, trouble benefits no one , and that he had not tolerated any nonchalant attitude and I would never give room for such unlawful activities in his community.

“We have been here together and having peaceful relations and relationships without any acrimony. The new king, HRM Oba Marufdeen Adelani Adeniyi is my friend. We attended the same school here in Mojoda-Odoayan. I want peace to reign, we have been enjoying peaceful coexistence and I want to sustain it, he” urged.

On his part, Abubakar Maiyaki, said he is a responsible citizen of Nigeria and a business man and would not do anything against the laws of the land. “As law abiding citizen, I chose to go through His Royal Highness High Chief Peter Oriyomi Ogungbesan, in Eredo Mojoda LCDA, Epe Lagos State, to buy the land.

“I believe if no other person knows, he should be the first contact to reckon with and do business with because it’s believed he knows more and better than anyone in his community, as a custodian of the laws of the land. So those tagging me land grabber are misleading the public. I have a reputation to protect, so I wouldn’t do such dirty act, besides there is a law against such acts,” he stressed.

