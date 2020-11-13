Chief Olukayode Olomo, the Baale of Ojogbe, on the outskirts of Ikorodu town, Lagos State, rolled out the drums recently to mark his 70th birthday with family, relatives, friends, well-wishers. The venue of the ceremony was Methodist Church, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu Town, Lagos. The monarch, in describing his birthday bash, noted that himself, wife and children held a lowkey event at 7am. According to him; “We are observing COVID-19 protocols to keep safe; washing of hands with water and soap, sanitizing our hands, there was no room for hugging and, of course, we maintained social distance of between two and five metres,” he enthused.

Still in the mood for celebration, Ojogbe community and others have been invited to join the entire family of Olomo and Sarumi, as their eldest daughter Toluwalope solemnizes Holy Matrimony with Olugbenga at Patriach Bolaji Methodist Cathedral, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, at 10am.