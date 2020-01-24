Veteran musician and former band leader of Fela’s Egypt 80, Pa Lekan Animashaun fondly called Baba Ani, has advised his granddaughter, Oyinkansola Fagbohun and her husband, Jinadu Taofik Oluwaseun to embrace music as a solace in a time of distress or sadness.

According to Baba Ani, who spoke at the wedding of his granddaughter held at Memorable Garden, Ikeja, Lagos recently, music has saved many homes all over the world.

“Music is a spiritual element. Keep listening to it for a lovely relationship. Music bonds family. Music erects a home. It has brought more peace to homes than money. If couples have the same music taste, they’ll never have problems in communication,” he stated.

The couple, however, proved to be music lovers as they endlessly danced to the music of Olamide and Zlatan among others. Dignitaries including Seun Kuti and members of Egypt 80 band graced the ceremony.