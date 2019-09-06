Gospel singer, Lillian Okeze, is set to launch her debut single entitled, Baba Ese.

According to the graduate of History and International Relations from Lagos State University (LASU), who started singing at age 17, Baba Ese is a motivational song designed to uplift people going through rough times.

She said: “Baba Ese is all about a grateful heart that has passed through different challenging situations but remembers how God has helped her, hence, all I have to say is Baba Ese. All I want to do is put smiles on the faces of the people by making them realise that there is still hope if they can trust in God.”

She added: “Baba Ese is all about bringing men to worship and praise God in truth and spirit. I love singing; I enjoy it. I’m fulfilled when I sing. My music places people in the right place to communicate with God and bring souls of men to Christ.”