From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

At least 5,400 Jigawa families have each been given gifted with bags of rice and maize by the ‘Baba for All Organisation’ as Ramadan prayer incentives.

The Chairman of the Support Group, Alhaji Ado Sani Kiri, said the food items would be shared among the extremely poor within the 27 local governments of the state.

Alhaji Kiri, who represents Taura/Ringim in the House of Representatives, said that the food aid is meant to provide succour to the impoverished, who in return are expected to fervently pray for the continued peace of the state and country at large.

According to the federal representative, putting food on the table of the vulnerable, who later offer their prayers, especially during Ramadan, will go a long way in ‘cushioning the ills of the society.’

Jigawa State Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, who flagged off the food distribution at the Dutse secretariat, declared that ‘today’s insecurity has to do with years of aggressions and wrongful persecution of certain individuals that later germinated and culminated into the monster we are today experiencing in some parts of the country.’

The governor commended past state adminstrations for creating a fair platform through which squabbles between groups are amicably resolved without suspicion.

Governor Abubakar offered an emotional public prayer for peace in the state and the country.