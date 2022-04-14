Foremost communications consultancy outfit, Euro Knowledge, has honoured Nigerian philanthropist extraordinaire and business mogul, Sir Adebukunola Kesington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, with its prestigious Euro Knowledge Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence 2022, during its Leadership Philanthropy Forum at the House of Lords in London, United Kingdom, at the weekend.

Adebutu and other awardees were recognised at the event for providing excellent leadership in their respective fields and for their exemplary contributions to society.

Conferring the award on Baba Ijebu, Euro Knowledge stated that the chairman, Premier Lotto Nigeria Limited, was an iconic businessman who has made tremendous impact on thousands of individuals, saying that his philanthropic gestures were second to none.

Euro Knowledge, an international strategic communications group, is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading businesses, governments and financial institutions.

The ceremony was also attended by captains of industry, royalty, barons, policymakers, business magnates and other dignitaries across the globe.

Euro Knowledge also disclosed in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Alex Itkin, that the awards seek to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders, who have made significant contributions and emerged as role models in their specific fields.

Speaking on the uniqueness of Euro Knowledge awards, the chairman of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi, said Euro Knowledge was founded upon the following pillars: philanthropy, humanitarianism and visionary leadership, promote and celebrate individuals and organisations that intentionally propagate these three virtues of life.

Others honoured at the event include

Mr Nic Careem, founder, The Blue Sky Network UK; Lord John Bird, British social entrepreneur and life peer as well as co-founder of The Big Issue UK; Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London since 2016 and founder of RationalFX and Xendpay UK; Lord Rami Ranger, British businessman and the founder of Sun Mark UK; Dean Russell MP, the‌ Conservative P‌arty MP and founder of Epifny Consulting UK; May Peace Prevail on Earth International from Japan; Mr Mobin Rafiq, Co-founder and Chairman of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC), UK; Dr Funmi Adewara, physician, digital health/telemedicine enthusiast, and Founder/CEO of pioneer integrated telemedicine startup in the UK & Nigeria; Kristin Engvig , founder and CEO of Win & Win Conference, Geneva; Paresh Rughani, UK based multi award winning international motivational speaker; Pumela Salela, Country Head for the United Kingdom (UK) under Brand South Africa; Kanya King (MBE), internationally renowned entrepreneur, CEO, founder, and visionary of the MOBO Awards, UK; Block Chain Company of the Year Award went to Majestic Coin; Mr Ade Adetoyese Obe (CBE), Bromley Council’s Chief Executive and one of the 100 most influential business leaders in the United Kingdom; Dr Oksana Pyzik, Fundraiser, Academic and Educationist. Ukrainian and Mr Lawrence Jones Esan.

The ceremony began with a tour of the House of Lords and later a forum on trade, investment and governance.

The event also featured a networking reception that ushered the participants to lunch with entertainment during the presentation of the awards.

Kessington Adebutu was born on October 24, 1935 in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

His love for humanity made him to establish the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) in 2005 as a corporate special purpose vehicle for the prosecution of his philanthropic activities.