Yoruba actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was arraigned at a Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja over charges bothering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor, has been granted bail.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, granted bail on the ground that it was his fundamental human rights.

The judge said his surety must be a resident of Lagos with a visible house address and payment of three years taxes.

Justice Taiwo stated, “One of the sureties must be a blood relation who will enter a N1 million bond with the Chief Register of Lagos State and one of the sureties must also be a legal practitioner.”

During the court proceeding, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, said the state had filed six charges against the defendant, urging the court to take the defendant’s plea.

The actor was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

