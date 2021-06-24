By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka (aka Baba Ijesha) has engaged the services of two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend him over allegations of sexual assault and child molestation levelled against him by the Lagos State Government.

The two SANs, who announced their appearance before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Ikeja Special Offences Court at the opening of proceedings on Thursday, are Mr Dada Awosika and Mr Babatunde Ogala. The senior lawyers announced their appearance with a team of six junior lawyers.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, led the prosecution team of four other lawyers for the state. Comedian, Ms Damilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess whom Baba Ijesha is accused of sexually molesting her 14-year-old foster daughter was present in court as well as Nollywood actor Mr Yomi Fabiyi who also entered the courtroom at 9:49 am.