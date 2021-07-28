By Romanus Okoye

The defence team of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, yesterday, said the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage tendered as exhibit did not show that the 14-year-old minor was sexually assaulted as being alleged by comedienne Damilola Adekoya, alias Princess.

A member of Baba Ijesha’s defence team, Mr Dada Awosika (SAN), made the assertion while cross-examining Princess, the foster mother of the minor. Awosika said that the defendant did not touch the minor sexually and that the CCTV footage was scripted.

“You will observe that when you see the CCTV footage being streamed, the defendant did not at any time move his hand towards any sensitive part of your daughter’s body. Nowhere did he touch her boobs, slip his hands into her private part or caress any other sensitive part,” Awosika said.

Princess responded: “If you call her breasts, her laps, her ears and her tongue not sensitive, then I do not agree with you. He sucked her ears, rubbed her laps, licked her whole body, sucked on her finger and grabbed her boobs again.”

Awosika alleged that Princess had invited the defendant to her home for a script conference. He queried why there was no audio on the footage to reveal the instructions Princess gave to her daughter and what she told Baba Ijesha.“It was not a movie.

“My daughter was trying to record him on her phone and you can clearly see him trying to grab the phone from her. I noticed him talking to her and I noticed her removing his shoes,” Princess said.

However, the defence counsel said as part of the script being played, the minor in the footage went to get some water for the defendant to drink and comfortably sat beside him when she returned. While responding on why she, being aware of an earlier allegation of molestation against the defendant, left her underage daughter with him, Princess said,

“The initial plan was for myself, my mum and my foster daughter to confront him, but we felt he could become violent if we should confront him and I decided to set up the CCTV camera that day.

“A few minutes to his arrival, my mother developed cold feet and felt as a grandmother she could not be able to be calm talking to him, so I was inadvertently left alone with my daughter. I could not believe that he would repeat the same action against my daughter knowing full well that she is now 14 years old and can speak for herself and no longer seven years ago when he shut her up.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.