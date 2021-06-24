By Romanus Okoye

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court section of Lagos High Court, Ikeja has cautioned over discussing the allegation bordering on sexual assault, levelled against Nollywood, actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, on social media.

Taiwo said the issue had become subject under judicial consideration and therefore prohibited from public discussion. “This court will not be swayed by things discussed on social media. I will only be swayed by the facts of the case and the law. Let us all calm down. Please refrain from discussing this case on social media,” the judge said.

The judge was reacting to concerns raised by lead counsel to Baba Ijesha), Mr Dada Awosika (SAN), who said he was aware that he would be cursed on social media for defending the actor facing alleged defilement trial.

Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, had alleged that prosecution witness, Mr Damilola Adekoya (alias Princess) had been receiving threats from anonymous persons and requested that the defendant sign an undertaking promising that the threats would stop.

Awosika in response said: “This defendant has been completely ruined on social media. The witness, Princess Adekoya, has even posted videos and published supposed CCTV footage. Is it the same social media that there are anonymous accounts? How do they know it is the defendant’s family sending the threats? I have proof of the mother of the child posting videos on social media; does she have proof that the defendant’s people are the ones issuing threats. The Iyabo Ojos of this world would be cursing over social media. I am sure that I will be cursed on social media for making an appearance for the defendant.”