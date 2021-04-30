By Lukman Olabiyi

Embattled Nollywood star, Olanrewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, may spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

The offence among others, were part of the charges being considered by Lagos State Government to prosecute the Nollywood star.

Baba Ijesha, who is in police custody, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year old girl and the state government had declared it intention to take over the case from the police.

The state government through its agency, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (LSDSVRT) reiterated its position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and its firm commitment to ensuring justice for survivors

In a statement shared by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos, Gboyega Akosile on his Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile,

LSDSVRT revealed the possible charges Baba Ijesha could face if legal action is carried out against him.

The statement reads: “This is to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team is actively following up on the Baba ljesha case, we are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support.

“We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. For the avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered: “Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment. Secondly, “Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment. Thirdly, “Sexual Assault-S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment (4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by seven years imprisonment.”