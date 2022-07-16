By Rita Okoye

Following his conviction, some entertainers have reacted with mixed feelings to the 16-year jail term handed over to the popular actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka James, a.ka Baba Ijesha by an Ikeja Special Offences Court. He was sent to jail over sexual assault and defilement of an adopted daughter of comedienne, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess.

An actress Iyabo Ojo described the judgement as a just one. She urged all the children being abused at the present never to feel frightened to speak up.

For Elder O, a comedian, the judgement is a proof that nobody is above the law. According to him: “For those that were shamelessly doing solidarity protest for him, I leave God to judge them. The CCTV was even played for him before he succumbed. Nobody is above the law.”

In her own reaction, Damilola Adekoya a comedienne popularly known as Princess whose foster-child was victim in the case on her Instagram page wrote: “God is not man’’.

However, in his view, another actor Yomi Fabiyi said Baba Ijesa was not found guilty of defilement or rape with car key as charged, as there was lack of evidence. “But he has been found guilty of few other charges bothering on sexual assault.”

In his reaction, another actor, Adekola Tijani popularly known as Kompo simply said: ’I’m short of words’’.

While sentencing him, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo in her judgement held that the prosecution had successfully proven the charge of sexual assault of a minor and indecent treatment against the convict.