By Romanus Okoye

The trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, will continue today and tomorrow, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, in Ikeja, Lagos.

At the last court sitting, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) requested the court to invoke the provisions of Child’s Rights Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) which protect the identity of minors in defilement cases.

Obliging the DPP’s request, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ordered members of the public out of the courtroom, to protect the minor’s identity, leaving only lawyers and court registrars.

The minor gave her testimony and was cross-examined by the defence represented by Dada Awosika, SAN; Babatunde Ogala, SAN, and other lawyers.

Comedian Princess, who is the foster mother of the minor, actress Iyabo Ojo and other supporters attended the session. Baba Ijesha was arrested by Lagos Police Command over allegations of assaulting a 14-year-old girl, an allegation he denied.

The actor was charged with six-count charges bordering on sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo had adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.

