By Lukman Olabiyi

Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe was among Ikorodu residents who got compensation from Lagos State Government for their properties that were demolished to pave for ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe Road Expansion Project.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the cheques of various to the affected property owners which included Baba Suwe at the official commission of newly upgraded Ijede Road yesterday.

The total sum of money paid as compensation by the state government was N500 millions.

Baba Suwe got sum of N3. 1 million as compensation for his demolished property while Malok Petrol Station got N100 millions, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36 millions, Igbe Central Mosque Degolu Junction got N8million.

The project which Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned, was the first phase of upgraded Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), which was 6. 05km.

Ijede Road is a major strategic road that cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and it is the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura Towns and other 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government.



Speaking at the occassion, Sanwo-Olu said t he completion of the road was a promise fulfilled. Noting that his administration had delivered yet another road that would made life more comfortable and meaningful for citizens .

“In December 2019, we were here to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede Road. On that occasion, I made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18 months.