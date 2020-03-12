Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, has empathised with the recently- deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, saying he should find consolation in God in his time of trials and read Psalm 37 to strengthen his faith in the Almighty that things would be better after the storms.

Babachir said he had been in the shoes of the deposed ruler and the monarch’s stance for the poor and the downtrodden especially in the North, will eventually lead to his emergence as a stronger and better person.

Babachir made the remarks in a statement issued to newsmen, on Thursday, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Addressing the embattled Emir of Kano, Babachir said: “Good morning your Royal Highness. Please, note that wherever and however you may be now, God is with you; good Nigerians are with you and we the lovers of the North stand with you.

“Given the way God does His things, this is only the beginning of good things and His showers of blessings upon you.

“We, lovers of Nigeria particularly the northern Nigerian ones, have listened to you and are in total agreement with what you say and the way you say it and we shall yet celebrate with you.”

He explained that “I have gone through this type of experience and I have come out the better and stronger for it. You are a hero of all the poor, the uneducated and the oppressed northerners in particular and indeed Nigerians.

“But you are also hated by the corrupt rich, the educated illiterates, the tribalists, some hard-lined fuedalists and religious bigots and they are more powerful, more united and can muster more recourses than us.

“But God is God. No man is God. Man can only be a tin god for a brief period, wither like the flower, and thereafter be accountable for all his actions on the day of judgement before our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“Your Highness, I recommend Psalm 37 to you; borrow a Bible and read it, that is if you do not already have one.”

Making reference to the situation of some Nigerian leaders he admonished the monarch saying, “God is God. No man is God.

“I urge you to reflect on the experiences of two of the country’s past leaders, General Olusegun Obasanjo who was thrown into prison but ended being a two-term president, sitting on the seat once forcefully occupied by his persecutors.

“And General Muhammadu Buhari who was overthrown and banished to a town where he spent more than a year under house arrest; nevertheless, he now sits on the seat once occupied by his persecutors as a second-term president.

“These are only just two living examples of God’s faithfulness.

“God never changes.”