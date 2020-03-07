Vice President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko; Adekunle Ayeni, Founder, Black House Media; and Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DKK Nigeria, are among the marketing communications big names lined up as facilitators at the inaugural SOL PR Academy, a corporate social responsibility initiative of Public Relations firm SOL PR.

This was disclosed in Lagos yesterday in a statement signed by Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, SOL PR. The academy, which kicks off on Tuesday and will run for one month, the statement said, was conceived to provide basic training to young graduates desirous of building careers in the marketing communications industry.

The participants, aged between 20 and 25, were selected after a three-phase interview process and will benefit from top-level insight from accomplished professionals in all areas of marketing communications as well as media.

According to Alumona, the SOL PR academy is part of the company’s contribution to providing career directions for talented young people as well as a way of bringing new thinking into the industry. During the selection, Alumona explained, preference was given to graduates in disciplines not related to communication as a way of ensuring that the next crop of entrants into the industry will arrive with different orientation and perspectives.

“The SOL PR Academy is an idea that excites us a great deal, as it provides young and talented graduates the opportunity to learn at the feet of some of the biggest industry names who, we believe, will help shape them as professionals and human beings, as well offering a platform for bringing into the industry people who could be apostles of new thinking,” he said.