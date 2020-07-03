Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of X3M Ideas, Mr. Steve Babaeko, has emerged the 21st president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN). He was pronounced president during the virtual 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday.

Babaeko, who has spent about three decades in advertising, started his career with MC&A Saatchi & Saatchi before moving to Prima Garnet and later 141 Worldwide (now Nitro 121), where he worked as creative director. He left in 2012 to set up X3M Ideas.

Before his emergence as AAAN president, Babaeko served on the board of the association as publicity secretary and vice president respectively. He is also the immediate past chairman of Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF).

Other AAAN executive members include Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Outcomes Limited, Jenkins Alumona (Vice President); Kayode Ebatamehi (Treasurer); Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe (Publicity Secretary); and Mrs. Tola Obi (Assistant Publicity Secretary), while Ikechi Odigbo, Onuora Molokwu, Shola Adegborioye, Lanre Adisa and Mrs. Biodun Adefila emerged ex-officio members.