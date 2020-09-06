Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has described the death of Former Super Eagles’ defender, Ajibade Babalade, as a huge loss not just to his family, but the entire Nigerian football fraternity.

The minister said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender.

“I received with shock and sadness in my heart, the news of the death of one of Nigeria’s most hardworking and dedicated players, Ajibade Babalade, who served the country and his profession well. He played such a prominent role in his active playing days. He was a nightmare to attackers and a trojan in the heart of the Eagles’ defence. So sad that he died shortly after the death of another national team player. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire football family. May God grant him eternal peace and console his family,” the minister said in a statement.

Kunde, as he was popularly called in his playing days, reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Friday after he was taken to the hospital in Ibadan.

He was a member of the bronze winning Super Eagles team to the 1992 Nations Cup in Senegal. He played for 3SC of Ibadan, Stationery Stores of Lagos, Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Owerri, Africa Sports of Cote d’Ivoire and Strum Graz of Austria, among other clubs.

He was aged 48.