By Chinelo Obogo

Former chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (Unilag), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), has alleged that the management of the institution under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, diverted funds he personally donated to the Faculty of Law and Department of Creative Arts.

During an interview with Arise TV, he said when he was first appointed as Pro Chancellor of the school, he took a tour of all the departments and discovered that the Faculty of Law had no current law report and the Department of Creative Arts lacked facilities.

He revealed that he then begun monthly donation of N500,000 and N400,000 to the Law Faculty and Create Arts department respectively to get law reports, books and facilities to improve learning but that 20 months later, he discovered that the N900,000 monthly donations were being diverted to a non-university account by the school’s management.

This revelation is coming after the visitation panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the removal of Ogundipe as VC by the governing council in August 2020 submitted its report to the Ministry of Education.

