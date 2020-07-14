Gabriel Dike

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin has abruptly cancelled the controversial council meeting for security reason.

Daily Sun learnt that Dr. Babalakin wrote a two-page letter to council members announcing the cancellation of the three days council meeting, earlier scheduled for July 15 to 17.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), one internal council member and a former member had opposed the proposed council meeting. For the union, it was based on the March 11 congress vote of no confidence on Babalakin as well as the declaration of him as persona non grata on campus.

The letter reads: “Certain issues have arisen that requires consideration that will make it impossible to hold the meeting.”

In the letter, Babalakin said he had wanted the council meeting held virtual and that the Vice Chancellor fixed dates.

The internal council member expressed concern about the Coronavirus pandemic because many of the council members will come from outside Lagos.

A senior staff and one of the internal council member confirmed to Daily Sun that the Pro-Chancellor, Chairman, Governing Council of UNILAG, Dr. Babalakin postponed the meeting but the two sources did not state the reason given for the cancellation.

ASUU UNILAG branch chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru, however, confirmed that the council meeting has been postponed via a letter from Babalakin, saying “I don’t know the reason for his action.”

On whether the proposed ASUU emergency congress will still hold at the Foyer of Council Chambers tomorrow (Wednesday), Dr. Ashiru, said the union is consulting higher level of the union on the meeting.

ASUU UNILAG branch had fixed congress same day and venue (Foyer of Council Chambers) but Babalakin in a statement through the university Registrar, Dr. Azeez Oladejo accused the union of plotting to disrupt the council meeting.