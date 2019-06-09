Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

University system in Nigeria as well as secondary school education must be restructured to produce employable graduates and regain global respectability.

This was the submission of Dr Wale Babalakin in his address at the seventh convocation lecture of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, on Saturday, saying the nation must start its education system all over again.

Babalakin, who stressed the need for the country to change the present narrative about the global ranking which placed Nigeria’s best university at 800th position in the world, charged the state and federal governments to provide adequate funding into secondary and university education system, arguing that quality products from secondary school system would ensure good and quality university graduates.