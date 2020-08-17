Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring some great Nigerian heroes while alive.

Babalola said the trend will help in promoting the culture of sacrifice and patriotism among Nigerians to be able to contribute to the development of the nation.

The Street named after Babalola is situated off Gashara Crescent, Apo Resettlement in Apo District of Abuja.

Babalola spoke on Saturday, while being honoured by Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC), Federal Capital Territory, where a street was named after him.

Buhari also named some rail stations after former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Raji Fashola, among others to appreciate their contributions to national growth and development.

Reacting to the honour, in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Affairs of ABUAD, Tunde Olofintila, on Sunday, the legal icon expressed gratitude to AMAC for naming a street after him at the nation’s capital.

Babalola, who was represented at the event by the Head of Abuja Chambers of Afe Babalola Chambers and Co., Kehinde Ogunwimiju (SAN), said: “Afe Babalola did not lobby for the honour, but AMAC in its wisdom and out of its own volition thought it fit and proper to bestow the honour on the leading legal icon in recognition of what he has done for the country over the years.

“This goes to show that people who are worthy of honour should be honoured even while they are still very much alive and not when they are dead. Afe Babalola has made so many sacrifices for the country and as such, he deserves the honour bestowed on him by the Street Naming Unit of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, of Abuja.”

Babalola said he only knew about the honour vide a letter dated August 11, 2020 and signed by Mr. Kingsley Amakeze, AMAC’s Head of Administration, AMAC Street Naming Project.

“Let me equally thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the naming of a street in Abuja after me (Babalola). I express unalloyed commitment to the development of this country so that a nation properly so called can emerge from Nigeria which is today a mere country of many nations.

“This kind gesture on the part of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, is a practical approach to how a nation can emerge from Nigeria which is a country of many nations. For a nation properly so called to emerge from this country of many nations, the Private Sector has to play its part because government alone cannot make the country great.

“It is for this reason that I appreciate the role the Abuja Municipal Area Council is playing in ensuring that a nation evolves from this country of nations.”

Commenting on the honour, the AMAC’s Director of Operations, Street Naming Project, Mr. Peter Ijwo, said the street was named after the legal colossus in appreciation of his tremendous contributions to the development of the legal profession in particular and the entire country in general.

Ijwo said: “The Street is named after the Elder Statesman and Philanthropist in appreciation of his numerous contributions to the development of the country. There is no doubt that this is a well-deserved honour as Aare Afe Babalola has contributed a lot to this country and to the service of humanity.

“It is for his immense contributions to this country’s legal profession and humanity as a whole that the Authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, have decided to honour him by naming the Street after him.”